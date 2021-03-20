Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.64.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.