Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.74

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 104535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $11,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.