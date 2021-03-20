Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11,233.46

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £112.33 ($146.77) and traded as high as £115.25 ($150.57). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £112.45 ($146.92), with a volume of 133,619 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,955.91 ($117.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average of £112.70 and a 200-day moving average of £112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

