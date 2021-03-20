Spectrecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

