SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

