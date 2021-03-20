Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Reaches Market Cap of $297,790.63

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 1,396.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $297,790.63 and $859.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00458158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00144520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.55 or 0.00654897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

