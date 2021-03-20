Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,764 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 125,526 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

