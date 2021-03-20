Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278. 8.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 543,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

