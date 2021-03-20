Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.36. 3,190,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,058,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,748.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $28,414,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $19,875,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

