SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $345.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.53.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $280.94 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

