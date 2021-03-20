SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 8.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $264.83 and last traded at $266.49. Approximately 919,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,246,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.43.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $329.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

