Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) traded down 7.3% on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $83.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Smartsheet traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $61.08. 1,592,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,155,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

