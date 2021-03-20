Skycoin (SKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and $2.17 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.50 or 0.00455189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.24 or 0.00138395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00670744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

