SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $240,566.28 and approximately $23,152.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024484 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034293 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

