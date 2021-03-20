Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $80,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 5,857.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $229.65 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

