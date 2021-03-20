Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $111,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

