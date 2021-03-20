Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.69. Sigilon Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 10,631 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,403,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,045,000.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

