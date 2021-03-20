ShowHand Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $132,763.43 and approximately $636.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00053254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.11 or 0.00651734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069863 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034799 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.