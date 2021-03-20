Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 19th

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $806.18 million, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

