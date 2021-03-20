Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $213,287.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $7.46 or 0.00012569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00455605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.00663480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00075316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

