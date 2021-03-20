Shaw Communications’ (SJR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.