Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.73 million and a P/E ratio of 194.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.