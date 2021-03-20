Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

