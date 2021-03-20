Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,667.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

