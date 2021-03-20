Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

