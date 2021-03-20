Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,075 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

