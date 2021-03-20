Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 85,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

