Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $72.62. 1,129,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,671. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.