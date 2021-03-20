Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

