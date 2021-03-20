Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.85

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 2516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 576,470 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.