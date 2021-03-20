Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Insider Peter G. Traber Acquires 10,000 Shares

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

