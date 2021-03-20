Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

