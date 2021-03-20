SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant Acquires 14,898 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Director Charles Fabrikant purchased 14,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $81,194.10.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $6.18.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.82). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

