SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 8%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 800,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,896,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.
SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
