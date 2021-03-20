SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 8%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 800,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,896,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $46.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in SeaChange International by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

