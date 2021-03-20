Scrypta Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 29.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $438,751.83 and approximately $17.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,206,539 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,539 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

