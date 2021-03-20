Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scholastic by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,683,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,080,000 after buying an additional 500,167 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.