SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.71

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.706 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from SBM Offshore’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

SBM Offshore stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.