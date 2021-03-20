SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.71

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.706 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from SBM Offshore’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.
SBM Offshore stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. SBM Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
