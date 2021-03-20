SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SAP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in SAP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. 789,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

