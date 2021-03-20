Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

SANM stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

