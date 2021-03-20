Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

