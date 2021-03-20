Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.98. Approximately 428,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 349,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

SSL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.70.

The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

