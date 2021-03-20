salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.20 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

