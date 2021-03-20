SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,198.84 or 1.00032560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00391408 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00281132 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.98 or 0.00723194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075932 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

