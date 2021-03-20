Saed Mohseni Sells 7,250 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

