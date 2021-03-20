S4FE Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $17.92 million and $2.37 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00647027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00069517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00034213 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

