S.Finance (SFG) Trading 46.4% Higher Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $95,659.35 and approximately $886,698.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00454132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

S.Finance Token Trading

