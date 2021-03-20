Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 479.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,295,000 after buying an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryanair by 11.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.