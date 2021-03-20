Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,151 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Castlight Health worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.81 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $285.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

