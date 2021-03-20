Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,633 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in United Insurance by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James raised their price target on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UIHC stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $323.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,320 shares of company stock worth $330,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

