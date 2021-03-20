Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Cap Tops $3.78 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $779,340.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00051876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.32 or 0.00660096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069984 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024459 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034617 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

